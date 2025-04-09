Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.97% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
