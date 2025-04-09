Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $56.76 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 6.33% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

