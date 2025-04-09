Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $58.34 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Domino’s Pizza worth $58,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,571,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,424,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $430.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

