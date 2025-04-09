Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $66.22 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 164,340 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $66,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in HP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.