Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.62% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

