Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to “Strong-Buy”

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

