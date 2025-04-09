WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 872.50 ($11.15) and last traded at GBX 885 ($11.31), with a volume of 465372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.88).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.44) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
