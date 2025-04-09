What is William Blair’s Forecast for WCN FY2025 Earnings?

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $183.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

