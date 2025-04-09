What is William Blair’s Forecast for WCN FY2025 Earnings?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $183.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.