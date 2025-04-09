Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

