Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,253 ($28.79) and last traded at GBX 2,327 ($29.73), with a volume of 7851905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($31.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.11) to GBX 3,900 ($49.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.67).

Whitbread Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,605.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,872.97. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Kal Atwal bought 1,130 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £29,617.30 ($37,844.75). Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

