Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $350.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.23.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
View Our Latest Report on Wingstop
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Wingstop Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $221.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $433.86.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.