Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $350.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $221.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

