Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427,943 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in ASML by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ASML by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $595.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $711.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.20. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.