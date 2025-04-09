Winslow Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,247 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Synopsys worth $312,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Synopsys by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,523,000 after buying an additional 68,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $381.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

