Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 177,120 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,120 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Eaton worth $389,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,881,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

ETN opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

