Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average is $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

