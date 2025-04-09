Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,826,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,157,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wipro by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 6,195,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wipro by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,744,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,956,000 after buying an additional 2,566,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

