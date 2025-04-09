World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

