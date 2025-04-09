World Investment Advisors Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,735,444,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,932,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $299.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

