World Investment Advisors Invests $324,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,054,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

