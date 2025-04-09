World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,114 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 108.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

FTNT opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

