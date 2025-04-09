World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

