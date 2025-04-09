World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

