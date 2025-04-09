World Investment Advisors Sells 9,863 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.