World Investment Advisors Takes $331,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.