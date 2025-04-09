World Investment Advisors Takes $331,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
