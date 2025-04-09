Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 1,550,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,887. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,773,000. This trade represents a 2.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

