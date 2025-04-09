XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Joseph M. Limber Acquires 17,935 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber acquired 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in XOMA by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

