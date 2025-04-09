XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Joseph M. Limber Acquires 17,935 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber acquired 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
