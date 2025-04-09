Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xometry Trading Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
