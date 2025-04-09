Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xometry Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Xometry alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.