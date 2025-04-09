Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $5,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.