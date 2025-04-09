YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 854828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

