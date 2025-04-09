Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for UHS

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.74 and its 200 day moving average is $194.21. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,776,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

