Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.