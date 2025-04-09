Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $105.24 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.