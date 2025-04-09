Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Bank OZK

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after buying an additional 126,352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

