Zacks Small Cap Predicts KULR Technology Group Q1 Earnings

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

