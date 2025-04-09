Zazove Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 9.00% of Cumulus Media worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMLS

Cumulus Media Profile

(Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.