Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 434.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

