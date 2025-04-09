Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.64). 3,061,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 637,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.18).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.54) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
In related news, insider Richard Williams acquired 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,946.52 ($63,821.26). 74.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
