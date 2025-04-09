ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.12. 29,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 83,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

ZKH Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $497.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of ZKH Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZKH Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

