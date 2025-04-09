Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.88), with a volume of 88134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.04).

Zotefoams Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.93.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

About Zotefoams

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

