Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

