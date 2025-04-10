11,370 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Thermon Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $3,173,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 312.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

THR opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

