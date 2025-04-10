13,124 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

MFM opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

