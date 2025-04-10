1,393 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Levi’s Stock Gains Momentum With DTC Turnaround
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Robotics Stocks That Could Benefit From U.S. Manufacturing Boom
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hims’ Weight Loss Expansion: Real Growth or Just Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.