1,393 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

