1,742 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TEGNA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,194,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 276,699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

