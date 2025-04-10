2,100 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AON by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,582,000 after acquiring an additional 960,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $373.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.21. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

