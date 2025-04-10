2,134,600 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,134,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

