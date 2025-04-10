2,136 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.