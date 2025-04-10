31,219 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.