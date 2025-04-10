31,568 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $285.38 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $289.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average is $255.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

