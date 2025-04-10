3,166 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.